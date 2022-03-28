Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,161 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

