Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,882 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,522,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,853 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,244,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,447,000 after buying an additional 773,063 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,618,000 after buying an additional 703,392 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT opened at $42.61 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84.

