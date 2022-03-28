Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 17,392 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period.
BATS:NUSC opened at $39.95 on Monday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.