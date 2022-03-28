Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 17,392 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

BATS:NUSC opened at $39.95 on Monday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.