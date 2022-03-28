Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Twilio by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Twilio by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO opened at $154.82 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,010 shares of company stock worth $7,781,961. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Twilio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.52.

Twilio Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.