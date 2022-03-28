Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 682,848 shares of company stock valued at $186,293,937. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $289.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $275.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $295.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

