Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 22,172 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,172 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 680,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.