Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 24,510 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,510 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.35. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.