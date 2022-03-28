e-Money Market Capitalization Achieves $18.71 Million (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. e-Money has a market capitalization of $18.71 million and $689,016.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Money has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00048930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.56 or 0.07074800 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,153.18 or 0.99803396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

