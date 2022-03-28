East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Down 81.1% in March

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the February 28th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EJPRY stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. East Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

