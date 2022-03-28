East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Down 81.1% in March

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the February 28th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EJPRY stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. East Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.
East Japan Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East Japan Railway (EJPRY)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.