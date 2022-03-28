Eastern Bank Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after buying an additional 346,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $411,579,000 after buying an additional 95,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,724,368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,347,000 after buying an additional 50,036 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $85.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.04. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

