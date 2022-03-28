Eastern Bank Sells 41,948 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,966 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41,948 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $212.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

