Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Eastern Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 270,313 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 94.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,817,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,025,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,111,000 after purchasing an additional 68,781 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.