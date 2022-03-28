Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in March

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Ebara stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. Ebara has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

