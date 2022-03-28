Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in March

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of Ebara stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. Ebara has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $29.85.
Ebara Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebara (EBCOY)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.