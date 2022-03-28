Econ Financial Services Corp Buys New Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.97. 549,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.89.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

