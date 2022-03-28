Econ Financial Services Corp Buys Shares of 21,446 American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in American Well by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American Well by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in American Well by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $94,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,039 shares of company stock worth $1,552,593 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

