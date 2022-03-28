Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 45,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.17. 21,613,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,342,381. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

