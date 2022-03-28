Eight Capital Reiterates C$62.00 Price Target for Stelco (TSE:STLC)

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$62.00 price objective by equities researchers at Eight Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STLC. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.41.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of TSE STLC traded down C$0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 92,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,659. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$26.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.32.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.