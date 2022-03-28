eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $19,890.00 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $19,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 23,500 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $27,730.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,518.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $19,434.00.

Shares of EMAN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.14. 310,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,992. eMagin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $83.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.62.

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMAN. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

