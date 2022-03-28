Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Up 85.7% in March

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Energy Focus stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Focus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Energy Focus by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

About Energy Focus (Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.