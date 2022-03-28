Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 350,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 21,974,600 shares.The stock last traded at $10.59 and had previously closed at $10.57.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 695,415 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 130,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

