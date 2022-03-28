Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.42.

ENJY has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday.

Enjoy Technology stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.67. 154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,309. Enjoy Technology has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $439.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts predict that Enjoy Technology will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,050,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,827,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,012,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

