Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will report $434.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $438.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430.00 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $301.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.99.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $193.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 190.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,077 shares of company stock valued at $41,821,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,827,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

