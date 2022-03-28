Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Down 64.0% in March

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 359,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Ensysce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Ensysce Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. 1,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,204. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

