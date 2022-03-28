Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $797,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $136.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.16 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

