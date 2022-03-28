EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

