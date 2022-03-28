Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Update

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 171.1% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on EPOKY. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DNB Markets raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 168,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,022. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

