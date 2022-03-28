EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

EQT has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $34.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in EQT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EQT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in EQT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

