Equal Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (EQL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $432,590.82 and $2,800.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equal has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00035810 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00110654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

