Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives C$13.28 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.28.

EQX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$10.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.97. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.49.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.