Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) to report $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Equitable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the highest is $3.69 billion. Equitable posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equitable will report full year sales of $14.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $15.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

EQH opened at $32.08 on Monday. Equitable has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,725 shares of company stock worth $4,572,222. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $773,363,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

