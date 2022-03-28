Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $84.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $74.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 114.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.