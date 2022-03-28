Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after acquiring an additional 525,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,629,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,201,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after acquiring an additional 89,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $89.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on EQR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.