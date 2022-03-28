ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Up to $5.70

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.89. ESS Tech shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 2,380 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 18.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.19.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc
