ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Up to $5.70

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.89. ESS Tech shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 2,380 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 18.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.19.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

