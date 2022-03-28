Ether Zero 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,885.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 200% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $252,862.82 and approximately $3,885.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 216.4% higher against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.45 or 0.07081470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00101240 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.