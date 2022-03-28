European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $31.62 on Thursday. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

