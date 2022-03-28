EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading 3.9% Higher

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as 12.91 and last traded at 12.91. 1,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 336,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.43.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.15.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $19,907,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $3,298,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $58,632,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $13,192,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
