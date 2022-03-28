EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading 3.9% Higher

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as 12.91 and last traded at 12.91. 1,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 336,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.07 by -0.09. Research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $19,907,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $3,298,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $58,632,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $13,192,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

