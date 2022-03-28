Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.430-$3.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $66.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Evergy has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

