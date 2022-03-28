Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.32. Everi posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EVRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 506,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,038. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Everi has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Everi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Everi by 4.2% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Everi by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Everi by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 111,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

