Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 245 ($3.23) price objective on the stock.

LON:EMAN opened at GBX 129 ($1.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everyman Media Group has a 12-month low of GBX 107 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 160 ($2.11). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.62 million and a PE ratio of -7.21.

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

