Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 245 ($3.23) price objective on the stock.
LON:EMAN opened at GBX 129 ($1.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everyman Media Group has a 12-month low of GBX 107 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 160 ($2.11). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.62 million and a PE ratio of -7.21.
About Everyman Media Group (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.