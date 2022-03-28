Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Raised to $40.00 at BTIG Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 2.06. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,326 shares of company stock worth $1,347,218. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,649,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 63,967 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,889,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,576 shares during the period.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

