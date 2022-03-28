Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exicure by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exicure by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exicure by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Exicure by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exicure alerts:

XCUR opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Exicure has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

XCUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital lowered Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

About Exicure (Get Rating)

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.