Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 490,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 36,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $107,009.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 88,030 shares of company stock valued at $251,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eyenovia by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

EYEN stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,450. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Eyenovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

