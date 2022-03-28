Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 155,843 shares.The stock last traded at $135.58 and had previously closed at $139.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($204.05) to £140 ($184.31) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($197.47) to £140 ($184.31) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,092.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.97.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

