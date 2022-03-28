Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Head-To-Head Review

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Ferrari has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ferrari and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $5.05 billion 7.80 $982.88 million $5.32 40.10 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ferrari and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 2 4 9 0 2.47 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 7 0 0 2.00

Ferrari currently has a consensus target price of $260.20, suggesting a potential upside of 21.96%. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus target price of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 439.06%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Ferrari.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrari and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 19.47% 40.53% 12.83% Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Ferrari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ferrari beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One. The company was founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari in 1939 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

