Fevertree Drinks’ (FEVR) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FEVR. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($42.13) to GBX 3,030 ($39.89) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,650 ($21.72) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 3,350 ($44.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($35.55) to GBX 2,600 ($34.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,354.29 ($30.99).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,757 ($23.13) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,989.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,331.84. The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 1,456.09 ($19.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,871 ($37.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

About Fevertree Drinks (Get Rating)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.