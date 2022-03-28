Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) PT Lowered to GBX 2,250

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($34.23) to GBX 2,250 ($29.62) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fevertree Drinks to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,650 ($21.72) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 3,350 ($44.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($42.13) to GBX 3,030 ($39.89) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,354.29 ($30.99).

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,757 ($23.13) on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,456.09 ($19.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,871 ($37.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,989.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,331.84. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 45.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.70) per share. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

