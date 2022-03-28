Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,262,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,681 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 97.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 157,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,022,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 382,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after buying an additional 60,691 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $41.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $41.67.

