Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $135.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.84.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $97.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.51. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,523,000 after buying an additional 562,791 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $139,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 233.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $222,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

