Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Insider Sells C$52,501.00 in Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,273,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,873,129.71.

FSZ opened at C$10.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. Fiera Capital Co. has a 52 week low of C$9.61 and a 52 week high of C$11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSZ. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.36.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

