Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Insider Sells C$52,501.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZGet Rating) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,273,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,873,129.71.

FSZ opened at C$10.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. Fiera Capital Co. has a 52 week low of C$9.61 and a 52 week high of C$11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSZ. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.36.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

