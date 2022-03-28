Financial Analysis: Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE) & Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) and Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zanite Acquisition and Boeing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zanite Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Boeing 0 6 13 0 2.68

Boeing has a consensus price target of $261.89, indicating a potential upside of 38.60%. Given Boeing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boeing is more favorable than Zanite Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Zanite Acquisition and Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zanite Acquisition N/A -42.52% 6.16% Boeing -6.75% N/A -3.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Zanite Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Boeing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zanite Acquisition and Boeing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zanite Acquisition N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A Boeing $62.29 billion 1.79 -$4.20 billion ($7.13) -26.50

Zanite Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boeing.

Risk and Volatility

Zanite Acquisition has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boeing has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boeing beats Zanite Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zanite Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment provides commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, as well as fleet support services. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers products and services, including supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating leases, sales-type/finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was incorporated in 1916 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

